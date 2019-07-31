Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Famous Curves In Polka-Dot Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is the head behind Inamorata, which means she gets to use her own incredible figure and beauty to promote her brand of swimwear and bodywear. She often does this via her personal Instagram account as well as the brand’s. On Wednesday, the model did the latter as she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking a sizzling bikini that left little to the imagination, putting her famous curves on full display.

In the photo, Ratajkowski is posing in an elegant room as she dons a beige two-piece swimsuit featuring polka dots in white and two thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. The triangle top also features adjustable cups that can be pulled out or in to allow the wearer to show off as much or as little skin as desired. Ratajkowski is wearing it pulled way in, putting her cleavage in full evidence.

In addition, the bikini boasts a large string that wraps around the model’s midsection, creating a sophisticated and playful piece. Ratajkowski teams her top with a matching string bottom who thin straps sit high on her sides and low at the front, accentuating her full, wide hips while leaving her toned abs fully visible.

The model completes her look with a light coverall in the same color and polka-dot print of the bikini. In the snap, Ratajkowski is standing with her legs close together and arms up as she touches her hair with both hands in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. Ratajkowski has her head tilted to one side as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly pursed in a seductive way.

The post — which Ratajkowski shared with Inamorata’s 460,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,300 likes and upwards of a dozen comments in under an hour, suggesting it will still rack up quite a bit more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model and her brand took to the comments section to praise Ratajkowski’s beauty, and also to engage with the post’s caption, which announces that Inamorata has combined some its best-selling prints and styles.

“Very beautiful and sexy Angel,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Yes, but u are sold out in most sizes,” another one said in response to the caption.