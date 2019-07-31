Lara Trump Shows Off Baby Bump In Skintight Green Dress & She Looks Like She’s Ready To Pop

Lara Trump may be nine months pregnant, but that hasn’t stopped her from running errands.

The 36-year-old and her husband, Eric Trump, are expecting their second child next month. The couple are already proud parents to almost 2-year-old Luke, who oftentimes makes appearances on their social media pages. Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show Trump out and about in the Big Apple, showing off her growing baby bump in a skintight green dress.

According to the outlet, the Trump 2020 campaign adviser stopped at Starbucks on her way to Trump Tower where she was likely partaking in a business meeting. In the images that were shared, Lara still looks incredible in the curve-hugging dress that shows off her killer figure, falling all the way down past her knees. The dress dips low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. Lara’s toned and tanned legs were also on display in the shot and she opted for comfort in terms of shoes, ditching the heels and rocking a pair of white flats with gold buckles instead.

Lara sported a large white purse on her shoulder and held a cold Starbucks beverage in each one of her hands. The beauty wore her long, blonde locks down and curled, accessorizing the look with a pair of hoop earrings as well a pair of oversized sunglasses. And just because she could pop at any moment does not mean that Lara is slowing down at all. In addition to attending business meetings, the 36-year-old is also still working out.

Yesterday, Lara took to her Instagram account to re-post a video of herself working out. In the short clip, the beauty does a few different exercises with weights and a platform, showing off her excellent technique. For the sweat session, Trump wore her long locks up in a high bun while showing off her baby bump in a black tank top. She completed the gym-chic look with a pair of tight purple leggings and gym shoes.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Trump a ton of attention from her followers with over 12,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments. While many fans commented on the photo to gush over how amazing she looks, countless others applauded Trump for staying in such good shape during her pregnancy.

“Keep up the hard work. Gains only come to those who train,” one follower wrote.

“Beast Mama, at the office and the gym,” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“You’re motivation workout videos are amazing! You should be an ambassador for physical fitness for the Trump administration. Love this! No excuses,” another wrote with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

Fans can keep up with Lara by giving her a follow on Instagram.