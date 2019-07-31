Dan Horton’s Ex-Wife Appears To Throw Shade At Lady Gaga, Fans Call Her Out For It

Lady Gaga was recently seen kissing audio engineer Dan Horton, which helps to debunk the ongoing rumors that she might be in a relationship with her newly single A Star Is Born costar, Bradly Cooper. But a new controversy might be brewing all because of a caption that Horton’s ex-wife, Autumn Guzzardi, added to a recent Instagram post.

Guzzardi wrote “Poker Face” in the caption, which is the name of a hit song by Gaga. In the comments, several people called her out for it, presuming that she was making a dig at the “Bad Romance” singer.

“You’re an ex for a reason, keep your shade to your self,” one commenter wrote.

Some made it clear that they were Lady Gaga fans.

“Y’all irrelevant celebrities really that desperate for 15 min of fame? Go stream Oscar-winning ‘Shallow,'” another person commented.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dan Horton and Autumn Guzzardi got married in 2013 and divorced in 2018. In the court documents, they cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The photos of Horton and Gaga kissing were published by People Magazine and were taken while they were apparently on a lunch date. Eyewitnesses said that they kissed each other repeatedly, and based on the images, Gaga seemed not to care that they might be photographed.

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” said one source. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

“They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” said another onlooker to People.

Lady Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. ET reports that they started dating in early 2017 and broke up two years later, about a week before the Oscars this year. Although the aforementioned Bradley Cooper romance rumors were swirling after his intimate performance of “Shallow” with Gaga, a source said that her split from Carino wasn’t dramatic. Their romance “just came to an end,” the source said.

Bradley Cooper has since broken up with his former girlfriend, model Irina Shayk. The two share a daughter together, Lea De Seine. A source previously toldPage Six that the two had been unhappy for months before their split, which helps to further discredit rumors that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are romantically involved.

“They [Irina and Bradley] are miserable together. They have been for months,” the source said in an article published in 2018. “He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”