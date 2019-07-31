‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Wins And Loses

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, July 31 brings some tough love from Jack as he tells Adam how to be a good dad. Plus, Phyllis is on a goodwill tour, and she makes peace with Nick and offers an olive branch to Billy and Jack. Finally, Theo threatened Kyle, and Michael moved forward with his plans.

Jack (Peter Bergman) lectured Adam (Mark Grossman) about how to be a good father. He pointed out that Nick (Joshua Morrow) has been a good father to Christian, and then Jack said if Adam doesn’t step up and try to compromise with Nick, then he doesn’t deserve to be a father.

Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) shocked Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) by offering to sell them the Jabotiques properties. Jack mentioned that Adam hadn’t said a word about it earlier, so Phyllis said Jack doesn’t want to know. Billy felt the deal was good, and although Jack had concerns, he signed off on it too. Phyllis also managed to surprise Nick when she stopped by to see him. Phyllis let him know that Newman Enterprises owned Dark Horse again, and she asked if they could wipe the slate clean. Nick agreed that they are better off as allies, so Phyllis took it as a win.

When Victoria (Amelia Heinle) told Nick to start thinking up new names for his company, Nick said to her that he had no plans to do so. Nick would take a few of Dark Horse’s properties, but he would leave the rest with Newman. Nick decided he wants to rediscover himself and told Victoria she’d find out what he meant. Earlier, Victoria noted that Billy hadn’t slept well again, and she complained that he talked to Sharon (Sharon Case) instead of a professional. Billy agreed to consider seeing a professional as soon as he could.

When Phyllis went to break the news to Adam about her owning The Grand Pheonix Hotel, he had a surprise for her. Adan revealed her hotel was in Detroit and about to be torn down. As a parting gift, Adam decided to let Phyllis keep the penthouse at his hotel. Phyllis warned him that he had no idea everything she’s been doing.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) discussed taking over as District Attorney, and Christine (Lauralee Bell) felt tempted. Paul (Doug Davidson) agreed to support her no matter what. Later Paul hired Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) back after Rey quit his job with Nick. Paul warned Rey this would be his last shot at the Genoa City Police Department.