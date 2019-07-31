Chrissy Teigen Slams Critics After Her Parenting Skills Were Questioned Yet Again

Chrissy has had enough of mom-shamers.

Chrissy Teigen faced backlash after posting an adorable video of her 1-year-old son, Miles, learning how to walk on a marble bathroom floor, reports Hollywood Life.

In the Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Miles is seen happily walking with the family dog by his side. The toddler, wearing an orange tank top and shorts, stumbles on the nearby carpet. However, he isn’t deterred by his fall. Instead of crying, Miles claps and smiles. His big sis, Luna, 3, cheered on her little brother.

Miles’ famous father, John Legend, commented on the post with a shocked face emoji.

Chrissy’s fans also seemed shocked by the model’s decision to teach her son how to walk on a slick marble floor.

“ayyy let’s practice with sharp marble EVERYWHERE!!! Omg what’s happening????” wrote one commenter.

“Yeah, cause of all rooms let him run in the marble one,” a critic sarcastically wrote.

“I’m not going to lie, all the marble made me nervous,” agreed a different commenter.

“Oh my gosh bumpin! Our son bit down on the edge of the cedar chest and bent his first lower center tooth! Marble scary! One kid was enough for me!” chimed in another concerned mother.

Chrissy appeared to have enough with being mom-shamed.

“I have to block like 20-30 people every time I post my kids. So many dummies. Is someone forcing you at gunpoint to be annoying,” the model passionately wrote in the comment section.

This isn’t the first time, the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back at internet trolls.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old shared a video of her making beignets for her family, reported Us Weekly. Her haters were quick to criticize her cooking technique, telling the Bring the Funny judge she should have drained the oil and let the treats cool before she dipped them in powdered sugar.

Chrissy did not find these tips helpful and told her critics to be quiet and make their own beignets if they had an issue.

Loading...

In June, the model was mom-shamed after taking her daughter to the dentist for the first time, revealed NBC’s Today. Chrissy’s fans were upset she waited until her daughter was 3 before having her teeth checked out.

“Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me,” the mother of two responded.

Despite the criticism, a dentist, Dr. Mayuri Appareddy of Kids 360 Pediatric Dentistry in Texas, came to Chrissy’s defense in the comment section, noting it was not unusual for children to have their first visit at the age of 3.

To see more of Chrissy, be sure to watch Bring the Funny, airing Tuesdays on NBC.