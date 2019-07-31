‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Discusses Baby ‘Pressure’ As He Posts Bib Photo On Instagram

Jax Taylor has said that he wants to become a dad soon.

Is Jax Taylor feeling pressured into having his first child?

Just over a month after he and wife Brittany Cartwright said “I do” at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo of a bib gifted to him by his co-star, Kristen Doute, and asked Doute if she was indirectly putting pressure on him and Cartwright to start a family.

“Is this you putting pressure on us?” he asked on his Instagram Story on July 30.

While Taylor and Cartwright only recently tied the knot, Taylor has long been saying that he hopes to start a family with Cartwright right away. In fact, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this year, Taylor said he and Cartwright were planning to start trying for a baby on their wedding night.

While attending ShoeDazzle and JustFab’s Desert Oasis in April, Cartwright confirmed that both she and Taylor were eager to have children and confirmed that because her now-husband is 40-years-old, they were very ready to take that step with one another. That said, Cartwright explained that she and Taylor weren’t rushing things, but rather allowing the blessing of a baby to come whenever the time was right.

Meanwhile, Taylor was more anxious and said that because his whole life has been a party, he was ready to start the next chapter and become a dad.

“I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job,” he said.

Also during their chat with Us Weekly magazine, Taylor and Cartwright opened up about how many children they were hoping to have with Taylor saying he wants two and Cartwright saying she would rather have three.

Loading...

Following about three years of dating, Taylor proposed to Cartwright in June 2018 with a 3-carat diamond ring at the Neptune Net restaurant in Malibu, California, which was one of Taylor’s late father’s favorite places.

“I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us,” he said at the time. “It had a lot of meaning all around.”

Just before tying the knot, Taylor and Cartwright moved into a new home in Los Angeles, which they’ve been sharing plenty of photos of on their Instagram pages.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.