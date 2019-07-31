Lana Del Rey Shares Artwork, Release Date & Tracklisting For Album, ‘Norman F**king Rockwell’

After teasing the release for some time, “Blue Jeans” hitmaker Lana Del Rey has finally revealed everything her fans have been dying to know.

Her sixth studio album, Norman F**king Rockwell, has been highly anticipated by her fans ever since she announced the project was coming.

After a number of single releases and buzz tracks, Lana has now unveiled the album artwork, the release date, and its album tracklisting via her Instagram account.

Firstly, the artwork.

For the front cover, Lana is posing on a what appears to be a boat in the middle of the ocean. Behind her is an American flag. The brunette beauty is wearing a neon-colored garment with her nails the same color. Her hair is tied up as she is seen reaching out, holding onto a man next to her who is looking the opposite way. In the top left corner, her album title is written in a cartoon style aesthetic. Her initials ‘LDR’ is written in the bottom left.

For the back cover, which she shared in a separate Instagram post, sees the same man on the front cover looking behind him as he stands at the end of what looks like a yacht, which isn’t so clearly detailed on the front artwork. In the bottom right-hand corner, the tracklisting is written in small white writing. Lana doesn’t appear on the back.

The album consists of 14 tracks. Four of which have already been released — “Mariners Apartment Complex,” “Venice B*tch,” “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman like Me to Have – but I Have It,” and “Doin’ Time.”

Full tracklisting:

1. “Norman F**king Rockwell”

2. “Mariners Apartment Complex”

3. “Venice B*tch”

4. “F**k It I Love You”

5. “Doin’ Time”

6. “Love Song”

7. “Cinnamon Girl”

8. “How to Disappear”

9. “California”

10. “The Next Best American Record”

11. “The Greatest”

12. “Bartender”

13. “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

14. “Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for Woman Like Me to Have — but I Have It”

The album will be released worldwide via Interscope Records on August 30.

In her Instagram caption, she states the record was made with Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk.

Loading...

Lana’s breakthrough album, Born To Die, remains one of the most successful albums released this decade. Released in 2012, it is one of only three albums released by a female artist to have spent more than 300 weeks on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and the second-longest charting album for a female act, according to Billboard. The record topped the charts in Australia, the U.K., Germany, and Ireland, while peaking at No. 2 in the U.S.

Since then, she has dropped four more successful albums which have all peaked within the top two in the U.S. and the U.K. — Ultraviolence, Honeymoon, and Lust for Life.