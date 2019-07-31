Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Flaunts Her Curves In See-Through Lingerie

Erika Gray doesn’t leave much to the imagination of her Instagram followers.

The curvy Brazilian model took to Instagram this week to share a very racy shot of herself wearing see-through white lingerie. The model posed in the white lace lingerie with one hand on her hip, gazing into the camera. The racy snap earned some viral attention, prompting thousands of likes and comments from fans all over the globe complimenting Erika on her incredible physique.

The shot was accompanied by a message from Erika encouraging her followers to take care of themselves.

“Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves you, grows you, or makes you happy,” she wrote.

Erika Gray has been no stranger to showing off plenty of skin on her Instagram feed. The model frequently posts some very revealing images, including a series that she recently shared from an adults-only boutique in Mexico where she stayed for several days.

Earlier this year, Erika shared another racy Instagram video promoting Bang Energy Drink. In the video, Gray had donned a skimpy bikini bottom but quickly ditched the top entirely, showing off plenty of cleavage through her open denim shirt. Gray held the can of energy drink as the camera showed off her curvy physique, showing Erika taking a slow sip as she adjusted her bikini bottom.

The video garnered more than 10,000 likes from fans — and likely netted Erika some nice revenue. With a following of more than 2.3 million people, she has jumped into the top tier of Instagram models and likely nets some very good pay for her sponsored posts. As online marketing guru Joe Gagliese told Vox, influencers with followings of 1 million or more can net five figures for a single post.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,” he said.

While Erika may not hit the gaming demographic, she still seems to have a very dedicated fan base, one that has been growing consistently in the past few months.

Erika Gray’s Instagram feed is filled with sponsored posts from fashion and swimwear companies, but the Brazilian beauty also uses her social media presence to give her fans an inside glimpse at the life of a jet-setting model.