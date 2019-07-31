Sofia Richie Shows Off Booty In Barely-There Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Sofia Richie is definitely enjoying this summer to the fullest, and she wants everyone to know it.

The model showed her nearly 5 million Instagram followers how she has been enjoying her summer mornings — and it is not behind the desk in an office like most people! Sofia shared a sexy new photo, in which she is seen lounging by her luxurious pool while basking in the warm sun surrounded by greenery, blue skies, and an incredible view.

The 20-year-old sat on the edge of the pool as she dipped her legs in the crystal clear water with her back turned to the camera. The camera angle allowed her to show off her world-famous pert booty while rocking a super skimpy black bikini.

Her slim waist and toned body were also the center of attention, and Sofia appeared tranquil as she closed her eyes and turned her gorgeous face toward the sun rays. She styled her long blonde locks in a messy ponytail that she kept in place with the help of a pretty white headband.

Sofia, who is Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter, is no stranger to the bikini-clad pics as she is the face of swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis — and her fans certainly approve of her skimpy beach outfits. The new post racked up nearly 200,000 likes and over 500 comments in just an hour.

Many of her followers expressed how they wished they could also be lounging by the pool instead of being at work, with one online user writing, “Nice awesome pool wowww need that before going to the office.”

Someone else simply put it, “Must be nice to be rich.”

Still, most people just praised her on her looks and her fantastic physique, as one fan wrote, “wow hotness.”

Loading...

Someone else agreed, “Beauty.”

Sofia also showed off her golden tan, which she likely acquired during Kylie Jenner’s recent girl trip to the Turks and Caicos. Scott Disick’s girlfriend was one of the lucky VIPs invited to the lavish vacation, and the girls appeared to have a blast together in the tropical destination. In fact, Sofia has been hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star much more often recently, as reported by The Inquisitr — especially since Kylie broke ties with her former bestie, Jordyn Woods.

“[Sofia] was really there for [Kylie] and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer,” a source claimed.

“Kylie also trusts Sofia around [her daughter] Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better,” they added.