Under Donald Trump, Americans Fears ISIS And North Korea Less, Says New Poll

Newsweek reports that despite growing disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over the most significant global threats in 2019, American’s fears of the Islamic State (ISIS) and North Korea’s nuclear program have declined under President Donald Trump.

Per the Pew Research Center, the number of American adults that view ISIS as a serious threat to the U.S. declined from two-thirds of Americans in 2017 to over half. Not only that, the number of Americans that believe North Korea’s nuclear program is a threat to the U.S. declined by 22 percent since 2017. Notably, the poll was released on the day that North Korea carried out its second weapons test in six days. The missiles were launched toward Japan and reportedly intended as a warning to South Korean warmongers.

“We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea and we will continue to monitor the situation,” said an unnamed senior Donald Trump administration official, per NPR.

It appears that concern is also growing about China’s power and influence, with more than 54 percent of Americans saying that Beijing is a major threat to the U.S., and more than one-third of Americans believe that the U.S. should get “tougher” on the growing superpower.

According to the poll, Americans of all political beliefs agree that North Korea and ISIS are less of a threat. However, views on issues such as climate change, Iran’s nuclear program, and Russia’s power and influence vary by party.

Notably, the poll suggests that climate change is the most divisive issue under the Trump administration.

A 2018 report released by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) urges that changes must be made within the next 12 years if humans hope to prevent heat, drought, floods, and poverty.

But per The Inquisitr, climate change misinformation is common from media publications, partisan think thanks, and YouTube, which has over 1.9 billion monthly users.

According to a new study published in Frontiers in Communication, YouTube’s content on climate change and science is overwhelmingly comprised of conspiracy theorists.

“YouTube has an enormous reach as an information channel, and some of the popular science YouTubers are doing an excellent job at communicating complex subjects and reaching new audiences,” said the study’s author Dr. Joachim Allgaier, a senior researcher at the RWTH Aachen University.

Allgaier also added that YouTube’s search algorithms — which are not transparent in their goals — hinge on artificial intelligence that is likely influencing how the conspiracy theory-laden content reaches its users.