Lena Dunham Locks Lips With Brad Pitt On Red Carpet

Lena surprised Brad with a smooch.

While they are an unlikely pair, Lena Dunham and Brad Pitt sure do have chemistry. The Daily Mail reports the 33-year-old writer surprised Brad Pitt with a kiss at the London premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old movie icon looked like a silver fox in a black suit. Lena’s dazzling dress was unique and original. She was dressed to the nines in a fabulous feathered, orange-sequined dress. The Girls actress paired her look with black strappy platform heels.

Castmate Leonardo DiCaprio glanced at the pair as they kissed. However, he, unlike Brad, did not interact with Lena as she stood just a few feet in front of him.

While the smooch seems to be platonic, both Lena and Brad are reportedly single. Lena called it quits with musician Jack Antonoff in 2017, and Brad famously divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016.

According to The Daily Mail, the co-stars were often seen talking on the Los Angeles set of the latest Quentin Tarantino film. While filming, the two seemingly became good friends.

People reported the Moneyball star was in attendance of Lena’s 33rd birthday and celebration of her sobriety. On Instagram, the writer and director revealed she previously canceled parties because she felt uncomfortable spending an entire night celebrating herself.

“This year I’m… wait for it… happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you,” she explained in a lengthy Instagram post.

Lena’s party was held in benefit of Friendly House, which is a recovery house for women. At the event, Brad was reportedly spotted hugging the birthday girl.

During takes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Lena was photographed lifting up her dress and showing Brad Pitt her underwear, noted E! News. The actress explained the situation to Jimmy Kimmel, noting it was much more innocent than it appeared.

“We were talking about kewpie dolls…. It’s like an illustrated character of the 1920s. Someone asked, ‘What’s a kewpie doll?’ I said, ‘Well, I can show you. I’ve got one right here on my side’…If you’ve got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show this?” said the 33-year-old.

To see more of Lena and Brad, be sure to watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, out now in theaters.