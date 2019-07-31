Grace Brown, Accused Of Urinating On Potatoes At Pennsylvania Walmart, Turns Herself In

'This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area', said a Walmart spokesperson.

A woman accused of urinating on potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart has turned herself in, Fox News reports.

Back on July 24 an employee at a Walmart location in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, noticed the disgusting act. Whether or not the employee attempted to intervene remains unclear.

According to Pittsburgh’s WPXI-TV, on the morning of July 25, an employee was reviewing the video surveillance footage from the night before. In the footage, a woman, allegedly Brown, could be seen entering the store at about 10:00 p.m., apparently intoxicated and unsteady on her feet. She then made her way to the produce section, and could be seen on-video allegedly squatting and doing the act on the potatoes. A puddle was seen on the floor.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, why she allegedly peed on the potatoes.

Brown then could be seen walking out of the store, then coming back in and sitting on a bench for a while, then leaving the store with an unidentified man.

Police took screenshots of the surveillance video and posted pictures of Brown, at the time an unidentified suspect, on social media, according to Law & Crime, in an effort to get tips from the public.

Brown has now turned herself in. She faces charges multiple criminal charges, including open lewdness, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She has not been jailed, however, and will instead receive a court summons in the mail.

BREAKING: GRACE BROWN turned herself in to West Mifflin Police, after learning that she was wanted for URINATING ON POTATOES INSIDE WALMART, according to her attorney #WTAE pic.twitter.com/hDhKXuzi4u — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) July 30, 2019

In a statement, a Walmart representative assured customers that the adulterated potatoes have been removed.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous, and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” the statement read.

The topic of food adulteration has been in the headlines recently. Back at the beginning of July, a disgusting incident from Texas made the rounds of national and international news, after a woman was caught on video taking the lid off of a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream, licking the product, and then putting it back, at a Texas store. As Oxygen reported at the time, police originally said that the suspect could face up to 20 years in prison on charges of felony food tampering. However, the suspect was later revealed to be a 17-year-old juvenile, and she’ll only face much-less-severe juvenile charges.