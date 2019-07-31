Catherine Zeta-Jones Flashes Major Sideboob In Sexy Throwback & Fans Flood The Photo With Risque Comments

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ latest throwback is making temperatures rise.

As fans know, the actress is pretty active on social media, sharing a ton of photos and videos from her personal life as well as her work life. The stunner boasts an Instagram following of over 2.7 million, and just about everything that she shares earns her a ton of attention. In the most recent sizzling photo that was shared with her army of followers, the mother of two leaves hearts racing with a sexy throwback.

In the sultry snapshot, the actress poses against a big glass door, standing in profile and gazing back over her shoulder. Zeta-Jones looks absolutely amazing, wearing her long, dark locks down and curly as well as sporting a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. Catherine puts one hand on the glass door that she’s posing against while her killer figure is on display.

Clad in a red dress, the beauty shows off her stunning back, with the gown dipping all the way to her lower back, almost exposing her derriere to the world. The Oscar-winner also shows off a ton of sideboob in the NSFW shot. Since the photo went live on her account yesterday, it’s earned the 49-year-old a ton of attention from fans with over 101,000 likes in addition to 1,600-plus comments.

Most followers took to the photo to gush over Catherine’s beauty while countless others chimed in on her stunning figure. A few other followers had no comments for the jaw-dropping shot, opting to chime in with heart and flame emoji rather than words. A few others had some NSFW things to say on the post.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world,” one follower gushed on the photo.

“With the way you look, Michael would agree to pretty much anything you want to get,” another chimed in.

“One of my top 5 fav celeb pics of all time,” another fan raved with a thumbs-up emoji.

Loading...

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, were in Portofino, Italy. In the photos that were shared by a media outlet, the 49-year-old looked nothing short of flawless in a white maxidress that flowed all the way down to the ground. The dress included a white-sequined pattern as well as turquoise stitching throughout. The stunner completed her look with a pair of white flats, a set of dangly earrings, and a gold purse that she clutched in her hand.

Plain and simple — there’s nothing that Zeta-Jones can’t rock.