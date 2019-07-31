‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Eva LaRue On Set Means Big News For Kyle And Lola’s Wedding

In the past few days, pictures of The Young and the Restless star Eva LaRue seem to have been providing some spoilers for Kyle and Lola’s upcoming wedding.

Celeste actress Eva LaRue recently took to social media and shared a photo of herself and her on-screen alter ego’s “kids” Sasha Calle, who portrays Lola, and Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey.

“Loved working with you ‘Momma’ you always bring the magic!” wrote Vilasuso.

Calle responded with a heart emoji.

Recently, on the show, Celeste left Genoa City in a huff after Theo (Tyler Johnson) spilled the beans about Lola’s brush with death and her liver transplant from Summer (Hunter King). The Rosales matriarch felt heartbroken that neither Rey nor Arturo (Jason Canela) called her when Lola stayed in the hospital for nearly a month in a coma.

Since her mother left, Kyle moved back in with Lola, which made the couple happy. However, it’s no secret that Lola is a tiny bit upset about Celeste leaving before her wedding.

Fans chimed in hoping that LaRue’s return to the set means that Celeste will be back in time for her daughter’s wedding.

“Love this pic. Can’t wait to finally see Kyle and Lola wedding scenes,” replied one.

“So happy to see you back on the Y&R set. Looking forward to more Rosales family drama!”

Actress Michelle Stafford, who recently resumed the role of Phyllis Summers, also shared a picture of herself and the All My Children alum posing together.

In the image, the co-stars posed in front of a mirror located in the iconic late actress Jeanne Cooper’s dressing room. Stafford pointed out that the place has been the site of many incredible stories throughout the years when Cooper, who brought Katherine Chancellor to life in Genoa City, occupied it.

Although Stafford and LaRue both worked in daytime TV for years and know each other, LaRue’s recent stint back at Y&R marks the first time they ever had the chance to work together. Because Stafford worked with the actress, that likely means that Phyllis’s and Celeste’s storylines overlap. As unlikely as it seems, perhaps Phyllis is invited to Lola and Kyle’s wedding since Summer’s donation saved Lola’s life. While it seems unlikely that everything will happen the way Kyle is planning it, it does look like something will bring Celeste back to Genoa City sometime soon, and she will be with both Lola and Rey during her return visit.