MLB Trade Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Is Off The Market For Now, But Could Be Back On Trade Block Soon

Noah Syndergaard was just too good to part with for the New York Mets — for now, at least.

With hours remaining until the MLB trade deadline, multiple reports have indicated that the Mets pulled Syndergaard off the market. Coming off a dominant performance in the team’s 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in which he recorded 11 strikeouts and would have been in line for a win were it not for a blown save, Syndergaard will reportedly remain on the Mets for the remainder of this season.

As The New York Post reported, rumors started swirling that Syndergaard was off the market as soon as the Mets announced that he would be starting on Tuesday, as the team would not have risked an injury if a trade was in the works.

The Mets may not be done making moves before the trade deadline, the report added.

“It is not guaranteed that Zack Wheeler will stay in Flushing, though. [New York Post beat writer Joel Sherman] reports that the Mets are fielding offers from nine teams and if their price is met, the right-hander will be traded,” the report noted. “Wheeler, a free agent after the season, is scheduled to start Thursday.”

While Noah Syndergaard will remain on the Mets for the remainder of this season and a key part of the team’s attempt to push into wild-card contention, there have been rumors that the Mets will revisit a trade this winter. The 26-year-old is under team control through the 2021 season, and there is speculation that the team would not let him go for anything short of a great return. As SNY’s Andy Martino reported, it is “far more likely” that the Mets will explore trades over the winter, when there would not be the pressure of the trade deadline and the team could net a bigger return for him.

In the days leading up to the trade deadline, there had been rumors that the Mets were working on a three-team deal that would have sent Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres and brought pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Mets. But the Mets completed this deal independent of anything with Syndergaard, landing Stroman in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects and ending speculation about a three-team Syndergaard deal.

Noah Syndergaard on Mets' trade deadline plans: 'Selling would just be giving up' https://t.co/JjQA4KutvZ pic.twitter.com/oUJs0DcdgB — SNY (@SNYtv) July 31, 2019

The New York Yankees were reportedly also interested in Noah Syndergaard, but there did not appear to be any real movement toward a deal between the Mets and their crosstown rival.