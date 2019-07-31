Miley Cyrus Cups Braless Chest, Flashes Schoolgirl Skirt In Sexy ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ Pic

Miley Cyrus is never short of ways to keep her fans on their toes. The SHE IS COMING singer may have donned a red latex bodysuit for her newest “Mother’s Daughter” video, but Miley comes with many strings to her bow. The star took to Instagram earlier today for a cheeky update that lacked the bodysuit, but her three photos still gave fans plenty to look at.

Miley’s snaps showed her in a bar setting. The 26-year-old had been photographed in what appeared to be candid moments as she pulled fun facial expressions and grinned while holding a rainbow-colored cup. What Miley was sipping on wasn’t clarified, although the beverage’s container seemed to have inspired parts of Miley’s caption – the blonde used a scissor emoji in what was likely a reflection of the “ROCK PAPER SCISSORS” words written across the cup.

The singer appeared in a fun, sexy, and minimal outfit that flaunted her killer body to the max. Miley was photographed wearing a tiny schoolgirl-style skirt in plaids with space between it and a white top flashing the star’s abs. Miley definitely appeared out to showcase her sleeveless top. She had her right hand placed below her chest in a cupping fashion – Miley’s body language seemed geared towards showing fans a reminder of her womanly curves. Braless as the look may have been, Miley was absolutely acing it.

Miley has been making major headlines as of late. The end of May saw the singer release her SHE IS COMING album with the beginning of July bringing fans a video for the EP’s “Mother’s Daughter” track. The music video has proven controversial with its sexual themes, but many fans have found it to be empowering with individuals who don’t conform to societal norms featured as well as empowering lyrics.

Earlier this month, Miley was profiled by Elle. The magazine feature gave fans fresh insights into the star’s thoughts, with subject matters spanning her former Hannah Montana days, recent Black Mirror feature, plus her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. Miley appeared to speak candidly with regards to her marital status and sexuality overall.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f*cking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Miley’s update on Wednesday proved popular, racking up over 750,000 likes in just three hours.