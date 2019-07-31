Tyler Cameron Totally Friend-Zones Hannah Brown In First Instagram Post After Wild ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

'The Bachelorette' star invited her rejected suitor to meet her for a drink, but they could be toasting to a friendship instead of a romance.

Tyler Cameron is weighing his options after his roller coaster breakup with Hannah Brown. The Bachelorette fan favorite— who delivered a cringe-worthy marriage proposal to the Alabama beauty before she cut him off to tell him he wasn’t the one — was given a rare second chance opportunity after Hannah’s engagement to Jed Wyatt ended in the bombshell Bachelorette finale.

At the end of the live After the Final Rose special, Hannah asked Tyler if he’d be interested in going out for a drink with her since they’re now both single. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison chimed in to say he’s “shipping” that idea and even offered them a date card.

While Bachelor Nation has mixed feelings about Tyler going back with Hannah, it sounds like he is also hesitant and could be keeping the door open for the potential to be the next Bachelor.

In his first Instagram post after the bombshell Bachelorette finale, Tyler appeared to be saying goodbye to Hannah as he revealed that he will always cherish his journey with her. The hunky runner-up also noted that he is grateful for his experiences with The Bachelorette star and that she made him a better man when they were together. But Tyler also hinted that their romantic chapter together may be closed, despite their plans to have a drink together.

“As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink.”

Tyler’s post received comments from Bachelor Nation friends such as Dylan Barbour, Mike Johnson, Garrett Powell, Jason Tartick, and former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher. Hannah also responded to the post, writing, “I’m really thankful for your love and support. You’re the best, and I’m glad America thinks so too.”

Loading...

While some fans would love to see Tyler settle down with Hannah, the rejected Bachelorette suitor has already made it clear he has no plans to rush back into anything. Tyler told People that he will always be Hannah’s “biggest fan and biggest supporter,” but he was certain to label their current relationship as a friendship.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away,” Tyler said. “I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us.”

Of course, if Tyler Cameron remains single he will be a major candidate to be the next Bachelor. Bachelorette fans are currently mixed on whether Tyler should settle for being Hannah’s second choice or move on as ABC’s next leading man.