Kylie Jenner Steps Out Looking Like A Prison Inmate In Orange Ensemble

Kylie Jenner hit the town on Tuesday night with a group of friends as they headed out to dinner.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner gave off some serious Orange Is The New Black vibes, as she donned an all-orange ensemble, which resembled a prison uniform.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sporting a pair of orange Adidas track pants with the signature white stripes down the side.

Jenner added a matching orange Adidas short-sleeved t-shirt and some white sneakers to complete her look. The outfit put Kylie’s curvy backside and tiny waist on full display.

Kylie’s friend also donned an orange Adidas shirt paired with white sweatpants.

The makeup mogul had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail that fell in straight strands down her back.

Kylie finished the look with large, gold hoop earrings, rings, a watch, and a large silver purse, which she slung over her shoulder.

Jenner also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude color on her famously plump lips to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been through a lot over the past couple of years, and she opened up about it in the caption of an Instagram photo.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes,” Kylie wrote in the caption of a photo of herself looking out over the ocean during sunset.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life by following her on social media, or by tuning into her family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs on the E! network on Sunday nights.