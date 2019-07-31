‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan Arrested After Allegedly Physically Assaulting His Girlfriend

Kenya Moore’s ex Matt Jordan is in hot water following an alleged domestic dispute between him and his current girlfriend.

According to BET, Jordan was arrested in Arizona on Saturday, July 27. TMZ reported on Tuesday, July 30 that the cause for Jordan’s arrest was a physical altercation the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star had with his girlfriend Valerie Bell. The reports claim that Jordan punched Bell in her face at a Denny’s on Saturday morning, which another woman claims she saw firsthand.

While Jordan was arrested for the alleged assault, the personal trainer was booked for a plethora of other charges, including theft and assault. He was arrested in Pinal County for trespassing and also has three separate charges of assault, theft and threatening/intimidating with damage to property, which stems back to his arrest in Maricopa County. Jordan reportedly has a bail for $3,250, which has yet to be paid.

Jordan appeared on RHOA back in 2016 as Moore’s boyfriend. The couple dated until 2017, when Moore filed a restraining order against Jordan. The former Miss USA claimed that Jordan was harassing her by calling her up to 30 times a day. She also claimed that Jordan threatened her life. The trainer also reportedly had a violent temper, which was displayed several times on the show.

In a 2017 episode of RHOA, People reported that while the couple had broken up due to Jordan’s “toxic” behavior, Moore was willing to be cordial with her ex before filing a restraining order. The entrepreneur opened up about their relationship during the episode and expressed that Jordan’s need for attention was eventually why they decided to call it quits.

“If I were to look at what I did wrong in the relationship, I would have to say that I didn’t slow down enough for him or give him the attention that he really required,” she admitted. “And that may have made him feel emasculated.”

Kenya Moore's Ex Matt Jordan Arrested After Allegedly Punching His New Girlfriend in the Face https://t.co/wwfQaRpGN8 — lovebscott (@lovebscott) July 31, 2019

Loading...

In addition to his alleged violent ways with Moore, Jordan got into an altercation with another RHOA star in 2017. He reportedly got into a brawl with Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas at a radio station that March, per BET. The cause for the brawl was due to Jordan’s claims that Thomas and Tucker coached him into getting paid around $10,000 to be Moore’s “storyline,” since the two were dating at the time. Jordan was also reportedly bothered by the fact that Tucker and Thomas had more of a “voice” on the show than he did, which was possibly due to the fact that Thomas and Tucker were the husbands of Bailey and Kandi Burruss, while Jordan and Moore weren’t married.

Moore has yet to speak out publicly about Jordan’s arrest.