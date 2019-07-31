Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Sheer, Beaded Maxi Dress While Vacationing In Portofino

Catherine Zeta-Jones is continuing to dazzle on her European vacation.

Most recently, the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, traveled to Portofino where they enjoyed all that Italy has to offer. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, the black-haired beauty stepped out to dinner with her husband by her side. The 49-year-old looked nothing short of stunning in a white maxi dress that flowed all the way down to the ground.

The gorgeous gown dipped well into her chest, showing off her toned chest bone as well as a little hint of cleavage. The sexy ensemble included a white sequined pattern as well as turquoise stitching throughout the gown. The stunner completed her look with a pair of white flats, a pair of dangly earrings, and a gold purse that she clutched in her hand in many of the images. For the occasion, the mother of two wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a bun while also donning a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

She held hands with hubby Michael Douglas in the PDA- filled outing and the two appeared to be a little bit distracted in most of the photos. For his part, Douglas also looked dressed to impress for dinner in a yellow button-down shirt and a pair of dark-colored jeans. The actor wore his long, white locks pulled back and out of his face for the dinner outing. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Catherine went back to her roots by visiting her birthplace of Swansea, Wales.

The Chicago actress was there with her husband and son Dylan Douglas, where she was granted the Freedom of the City of Swansea. For the special occasion, the Oscar winner looked incredible in a curve-hugging pink dress that fit her like a glove. The top of the gorgeous ensemble featured one off-the-shoulder sleeve, showcasing her toned and tanned arms. The dress cinched at the waist, showing off her tiny waistline in the photos. And the bottom of the dress was just as sexy as the top, hugging her legs and booty.

At the event, the Oscar-winner gushed over receiving such a special award and it’s clear that the ceremony meant a lot to her and her family.

“I’m very honored and humbled and very happy to share it with my family here in Wales, as well as my friends and mentors throughout the years. My headmaster, my dancing teacher and most importantly, my husband Michael and my son Dylan.”

Fan can stay up-to-date with all of Zeta-Jones’ photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.