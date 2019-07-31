‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Claims She And Fiance Randall Emmett Were Robbed By Conman Contractor

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are renovating their Los Angeles home.

Lala Kent went on a rant on Instagram on Tuesday after allegedly being ripped off by a “con man” contractor.

According to a July 30 report from The Daily Mail, the Vanderpump Rules star told her fans and followers last night that after a year of renovations on her and Randall Emmett’s Los Angeles home, their hired contractor left the house unfinished and “stole all the money” they had paid him.

“I hate him!” Kent told her online audience.

The Daily Mail revealed that Kent and Emmett have already filed a lawsuit against their contractor, who is reportedly battling a number of other suits.

In addition to running away with their funds, Kent said her and Emmett’s contractor also forced them to hire other workers to complete the work he started doing, as well as fix the work that he did wrong. As Kent explained, the contractor tore their house apart and lied to her and Emmett about an alleged delay with their building permits.

While the contractor reportedly told the reality star and her movie producer fiancé that the permits would take eight months, he was actually unable to obtain them because his license had been revoked.

“Flash to however many months where we kept our heads up our a**es, we decided to pull them out and call ourselves. ‘Hey we need the windows finished. Hey we need the slabs.’ And the companies would be like, ‘Well they need to be paid for,'” Kent recalled.

But they had been paid for. Unfortunately, rather than use the money given to him by Kent and Emmett, the contracted reportedly pocketed the funds for himself.

Currently, Kent and Emmett are not only planning for the upcoming renovations to their home, but also their April 2020 wedding, which is set to take place in Miami, where Emmett grew up.

While Kent became engaged to Emmett last September, their engagement was not featured on Vanderpump Rules because Emmett isn’t part of the show. When it comes to their wedding planning, it’s hard to say what Kent will share with viewers when the show returns.

Although Kent and Emmett’s upcoming marriage will not be featured on Vanderpump Rules, viewers will still be treated to two weddings, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s June nuptials, as well as the second wedding of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, which took place earlier this month, per People.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.