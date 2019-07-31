Miley Cyrus Rocks Bra & Spandex Shorts Poolside With Sweat-Drenched Reminder: ‘She Came’

Miley Cyrus has a lot going on these days. The SHE IS COMING singer released her latest album at the end of May with the EP’s first “Mother’s Daughter” track bringing fans a music video this month. It looks like the 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to send her followers a reminder that merch for the album is available for purchase.

Earlier today, Miley took to her Instagram stories. The photo showed Miley poolside with a friend. Both had been shot full length as they posed for the camera and held up short and long-sleeved t-shirts bearing the singer’s face. While Miley’s companion held a pink shirt showing Miley holding a banana phone, the singer herself was showcasing a racier look. The star’s hand-held t-shirt showed her kneeling in unzipped jeans and a crop top with her sweat-drenched abs on show.

“SHE CAME” was written across the t-shirt.

The photo sent fans a lot more than a handful of merch, though. Miley herself was looking sensational amid the pool and lawn setting in a cute, summery, and very tiny outfit. The blonde appeared clad in a pair of tight black shorts in spandex and a white sports bra. The look was low-frills, though. Miley’s face appeared makeup-free and her blonde hair was swept back away from her face.

Miley’s album has been making major headlines ever since its release. Its “Mother’s Daughter” track seems to have proven the biggest talking point, though. The accompanying music video that sees the singer don a red latex bodysuit with metal studding around the nether regions has generated mixed reactions, with some fans finding the raunchy dancing displays and other sexual themes a little too much to handle.

Then again, the video has garnered praise for its inclusiveness. “Mother’s Daughter” features various individuals who do not conform to societal norms: a medically obese and wheelchair-bound transgender individual both appear in the video alongside images of what appear to be c-section scars. Those giving the video the thumbs-up have largely found the empowering lyrics and featured individuals to be breaking down barriers.

Miley has also been taking to Instagram to promote the song as well as her recent Elle feature – the magazine came complete with fresh insights into the star’s career and her marriage. Likewise covered in the interview were Miley’s Hannah Montana past, her recent Black Mirror feature, and the loss of her home in the Woolsey fires.

