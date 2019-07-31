Billie Eilish Talks Having Panic Attacks, Crying Every Night, And Feeling Unsafe On Tour

Billie Eilish has been vocal about her struggles with depression and anxiety in the past and has opened up more in her latest interview with Rolling Stone.

The “You Should See Me In A Crown” hitmaker also appears on the cover of their August issue and is seen sitting down in a pair of shorts while wearing white Chanel sneakers. As always, Eilish is rocking a whole load of necklaces, rings, and a couple of bracelets.

When speaking to Rolling Stone, Eilish explained that she doesn’t want to hate her job because she’s so grateful for what she has but sometimes does hates certain aspects of it.

The interview took place in two parts. It first started before she headed to Glastonbury Festival in late June and continued several weeks later.

“That was one of the hardest weeks I’ve ever had. I’ve never felt more hopeless in my life,” Eilish revealed after reflecting on the first time she met the interviewer.

“That week, I had a panic attack every single night. I cried for two hours every night. It was really, really bad.”

“I just couldn’t take the fact that I had to leave again. It felt like an endless limbo. Like there was no end in sight. And, I mean, it’s true: There really is no end in sight with touring… I’m not a throw-upper, but I threw up twice, from the anxiety,” the “Bad Guy” songstress shared.

Music News report that the singer admitted to feeling “unsafe” and when she was at her lowest point which led her to try again with a therapist after she had some unsuccessful sessions in 2018.

This year, Eilish has achieved a lot of global success. The “Ocean Eyes” talent became the first person born in this millennium to top the US album charts, which The Inquisitr revealed. It also debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and many more countries.

The album’s hit singles — “Bad Guy,” “You Should See Me In A Crown,” “Wish You Were Gay” and “When The Party’s Over” — have helped Eilish gain a huge 51.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. She is currently the eighth most played artist in the world on the app.

Eilish’s success first kickstarted after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

Recently, she met her idol, Avril Lavigne, who she met backstage at one of her shows, The Inquisitr noted. In her caption, she thanked the “I’m With You” singer-songwriter for helping her become the person she is today.

