Rihanna Shows Off Dangerous Curves As She Strips Down To Lingerie On Instagram

Rihanna is using her stunning physique to promote one of her many businesses.

The entrepreneur and singer posted two photos on Wednesday to promote her latest additions to her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. In one photo, Rihanna is sitting on a twin bed with floral wallpaper as her backdrop. With a pillow next to her and a lamp with a floral shade on it, the singer seemingly opted to go with a summer theme for her shoot. Her hair is styled in loose waves and she has minimal makeup on in the shot. Her patterned two-piece lingerie set hugs the singer’s dangerous curves. Her bra shows off major cleavage as she closes her eyes in the shot, looking away from the camera. For accessories, Rihanna decided to wear big, silver hooped earrings for the photo.

At the time of writing, the post from the “Work” singer received more than 900,000 likes from her 73.7 million followers. The post also received more than 8,000 comments from the singer’s fans.

“Sooo beautiful inside and out,” one follower wrote.

“She smells good thru the photo,” another follower chimed in.

The Fenty Beauty CEO posted another photo of another piece from her collection. In the photo, Rihanna is in the same location, as the floral wallpaper is once again her backdrop. The “California King Bed” singer is staring directly into the camera as the light shines on her auburn locks. The shot shows a better view of Rihanna’s bra, which is a lavender color.

At the time of writing, the photo, which was shot by photographer Dennis Leupold, received more than 1 million likes. The post also received more than 22,000 comments at the time.

“Ohhhh la la lavender!” one follower exclaimed.

“Living for thisssss,” another follower chimed in.

According to Rihanna’s posts, the new Savage X Fenty products will be available on Thursday, August 1 at midnight. UPROXX reports that the promotion for her line on Instagram comes after the multihyphenated star has been trolling her fans as they continue to ask for new music from her. Some fans even reportedly thought that Rihanna’s photos were potentially an album cover for her long-awaited R9 album.

Many Rihanna fans know that Savage X Fenty is just one of Rihanna’s business ventures. The singer has expanded her portfolio through the years with her makeup line, acting roles in films like Guava Island and Ocean’s 8 and a luxury line in partnership with LVMH called Fenty.

Fans of Rihanna can follow the star on Instagram for more updates.