Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. FC Bayern Munich Live Stream: Preseason Audi Cup Final, Start Time, Preview

The preseason winds down for both Tottenham Hotspur and FC Bayern Munich when they face each other in the championship final of the Audi Cup preseason tournament.

With games that count for both German champions FC Bayern Munich and UEFA Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur just days away, the two clubs wrap up their preseason preparations with a match that could give a nice morale boost to whoever wins, when they meet on Wednesday in the championship final of the preseason Audi Cup invitational tournament. And while Tottenham has historically been known for a freewheeling offensive attack, it was the team’s defense that got Spurs past Real Madrid 1-0 in the semifinal. As Bleacher Report noted, that same level of defense will be needed again on Wednesday to stop a blistering Bayern assault led by 29-year-old star Thomas Mueller, and now bolstered by two youngsters, 23-year-old French winger Kingsley Coman and 21-year-old Renato Sanches. All will be looking for the back of the net in the match that will live stream from Germany.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich 2019 Audi Cup preseason championship final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 31.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the game starts at midnight India Standard Time, and in Japan, the Spurs vs. Die Roten championship final kicks off at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, August 1.

Sanches and Coman both scored against Turkish side Fenerbahçe in the Audi Cup Semifinal, along with midfielder Leon Goretzka. But it was a hat trick by Mueller that buried the 19-time Turkish champions, as Bundesliga reported. For Spurs, one goal by striker Harry Kane was all that was required to send Real Madrid packing.

But will Kane even play in the final, given that it comes barely 24 hours after Tuesday’s semifinal round? Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino was careful to make substitutions early in the second half of the Real Madrid contest, per The Evening Standard, meaning that he is likely to go with a string starting 11, in hopes of scoring early then settling into a defensive game against the 29-time German champs — who have also won the preseason Audi Cup three times in the tournament’s five previous editions.

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Mueller’s hat trick against Fenerbahçe helped put his team in the Audi Cup final. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich Wednesday Audi Cup final match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media network ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription requires a fee of $4.99 per month but also includes a seven-day free trial period, giving fans an opportunity to watch the Lillywhites vs. Reds preseason contest at no charge.

In the host country of Germany, ZDF will show the match, while in the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub.

In Spain, the Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich final will be streamed live by TeleMadrid. In Japan, the DAZN Japan sports streaming service carries the match. In Canada, the Audi Cup preseason match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. Viewers in India can view a live stream via Sony Ten 2.

In much of Africa, the Audi Cup final match will live stream via Super Sport. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Tottenham Hotspur vs. FC Bayern Munich, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.