Beto O’Rourke Would Cleanly Defeat Donald Trump In Texas, Says New Poll

A new poll from the University of Texas at Tyler reveals that Beto O’Rourke would cleanly defeat President Donald Trump in the deep-red state of Texas. Of the registered voters sampled in Texas, the poll revealed that 49 percent would vote for O’Rourke and just 38 percent would vote for Trump.

Newsweek reports that O’Rourke’s win is unusual for a Democrat in Texas and claims that the win stems from the former Texas representative’s support from independents. Outside of O’Rourke, this break from Trump among independents also found Trump losing to Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris. Interestingly, Democratic front-runner Joe Biden had some of the weakest numbers in the survey thanks to a lack of independent support, tying Trump in a hypothetical matchup with 37 percent support.

According to the Texas survey, most of the registered voters in the state view Trump’s presidency negatively. However, it’s worth noting that in a June Quinnipiac University poll, Trump won against most of his Democratic challengers, although not by much, with the exception of Biden.

Per The Inquisitr, the Texas Grand Old Party (GOP) is reportedly worried about Trump’s prospects. Newsweek reports that the party sent emails to voters pressuring them to vote for Trump in 2020 and suggesting that without their support, there is a “high chance” that he will lose.

According to Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, Biden had the best chance — at the time of the poll in June — of beating Trump.

“In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for President Trump,” he added.

“It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge. The president, who is on the wrong side of a too-close-to-call matchup with Biden, barely inches up in similar matchups with all the other Democrats.”

As many of the Democrats focus on revamping the country’s healthcare system, The Inquisitr reports that Trump is gearing up to create a plan of his own by lowering the price of prescription drugs. The change would allow certain drugs to be imported internationally and is reportedly part of a signature health care plan that will be promoted during his re-election campaign.

But The Washington Post reports that Trump is already facing pushback from Republicans and pharmaceutical industry companies on some of the proposals, while others are wondering whether Trump will be able to enact any of the changes if there is pushback from the Republican-led Senate.