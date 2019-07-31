Tyler Cameron On ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Asking Him Out After Jed Wyatt Split: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Tyler Cameron didn’t seem to have very much to say Tuesday night during The Bachelorette finale when Hannah Brown suggested that they spend some time together and see what happens. Some viewers thought he seemed somewhat disinterested and others were frustrated that this might pull him out of contention to be The Bachelor for next season. At the same time, plenty of fans were thrilled and have been rooting for a reunion between Hannah and Tyler to happen. What does he say about all of this?

ET Online shared that Tyler chatted with former Bachelor Nick Viall for his Viall Files podcast right after Tuesday’s The Bachelorette finale wrapped. Luckily, for those fans who may have worried that Tyler wasn’t interested in reconnecting with Hannah, it seems that’s not necessarily the case.

Tyler told Nick that he had not been expecting Hannah to ask him out. At the same time, it seems he thought it was bound to happen given everything that’s played out since that final rose ceremony in Greece.

“It was definitely, you know, surprising, but I think it was inevitable. I think that we just both needed to have that time to talk and, you know, just see each other and be there for each other. I think we have a great relationship, you know, and friendship and that’s something that doesn’t need to be cut off because that didn’t work out. I think that’s immature.”

Granted, that does sound as if Tyler is perhaps more interested in answering lingering questions and solidifying a friendship that reigniting a previously sizzling-hot romance. Tyler added that he’s excited to meet up with Brown for some drinks and he insists there’s no pressure for it to become anything more.

“[She’s] someone I would hope to have a drink with and see what happens and take it one step at a time.”

Does Hannah’s request to meet up with Tyler mean that he’s walking away from the possibility of being The Bachelor? Granted, ABC has not made an official decision regarding which guy they want to hand out roses, but Tyler is obviously a solid contender. From the sounds of it, he’s pretty up in the air at the moment.

“I don’t know. I’m all over the map about that one… It’s a great opportunity, but it comes with a lot of responsibility. I don’t know.”

Whether there’s truly a possibility of a romantic reunion between Tyler and Hannah or not, The Bachelorette runner-up had nothing but good things to say about her. He said she’s powerful, strong, and incredible, and he’s sure she’ll ultimately be just fine.

The Bachelorette fans seem to be pretty mixed in their opinions about this situation. Just about everybody seems thrilled to see that Hannah dumped former fiance Jed Wyatt and has made it clear that relationship is over for good. However, not everybody thinks that Tyler should give this relationship with Hannah another try. For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what, if anything, comes next for Hannah and Tyler as a couple.