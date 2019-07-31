Alysse Joyner’s Toned Backside Barely Covered In Slinky Dress

The former girlfriend of Vinny Guadagnino showed the 'Jersey Shore' star what he's missing.

Alysse Joyner, star of A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, posed in a slinky dress that barely covered her backside in a series of photos posted to Instagram. The model and dancer showed off her assets during a photoshoot in New Jersey where she appeared on a rooftop with her naturally curly hair caught in a breeze while she held the top of her dress to keep it from slipping.

Alysse, who was known as the shy one on the MTV reality series, seemed to have let her quiet ways disappear as she confidently posed for the sexy photos.

She was the woman that Vinny Guadagnino, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, picked to begin a committed relationship with, but it was later revealed that after the cameras stopped rolling, the chemistry between the two shut down as well. Alysse revealed on the reunion show that Vinny did not respond to her texts during the several months since they had seen each other the last day the show filmed.

In his pal’s defense, Pauly D said that Vinny was not good at texting anyone back, but Alysse stood her ground and said that if Vinny was interested in maintaining a relationship with her as he said in front of MTV’s ever-present cameras, he would have made more of an effort.

After the reunion show aired, Alysse continued to slam Vinny on Twitter, remarking that he could have tried to contact her.

Vinny clapped back on the social media sharing site, stating, “Unfortunately, Alysse and I weren’t allowed to see each other publicly after filming for 5 months until the finale aired to not spoil the ending. Very weird situation to be put in after the finale. I struggled to keep it alive through text. Still, think she’s amazing. Wish her the best.”

In response, Alysse called “bulls**t” on Vinny’s remarks.

She later said of her feelings toward Vinny, “So you gonna go on a show, have a full-blown girlfriend, but lie and play all of us, but you claim you a mommas boy, you DONT even know to treat women.”

Since his breakup with Alysse, Vinny has kept busy filming the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, currently airing on MTV. He also has returned to Las Vegas to star in the Chippendale’s review, where he hosts and participates in the show. He has returned to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for his second residency and will appear every Friday through Sunday from July 26 to September 1.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Vinny co-stars on the series alongside Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick.