‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Addresses Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards’ Potential Reconciliation

Denise Richards appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, where she discussed the possibility of a reconciliation between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards.

Nearly two months after Lisa announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after nine seasons, Denise spoke to Cohen about the future of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship after he polled the audience about the possibility of the ladies making amends.

Although the majority of viewers said that there was no chance that Lisa and Kyle would reconcile, Andy said he believed there was hope, and Denise agreed with him.

“I do too, actually!” she said, according to a report from Hollywood Life on July 31. “There’s always hope.”

According to Andy, he believes Lisa and Kyle would be able to move forward from their issues if they would simply sit down with one another and talk.

As fans saw during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa and Kyle’s relationship came to an abrupt end at Lisa’s Beverly Hills home. Kyle showed up and told her that the other cast members believed that Lisa was behind a leaked story that accused Dorit Kemsley of abandoning an animal she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

Kemsley adopted a Chihuahua-mix named Lucy in 2018, but because the animal bit her husband and two young children, she chose to give the dog away, and ultimately, she ended up in a kill shelter.

During an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show in early June, Kyle said that she was hopeful that she and Lisa would be able to sit down with one another and work through their issues. She also said that she wished Lisa had attended the taping of the Season 9 reunion.

In June, Lisa spoke about her decision to leave the show during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she explained.

No word yet on a potential replacement for Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is expected to begin filming their 10th season later this summer.