‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Smolders In ‘Heatwave’ Instagram Photo

Hailey Clauson is trying to beat off the heatwave in California, and she is sharing her thoughts with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself sitting by the beach in the glaring sun.

In the photo, the 24-year-old model was seen upside down as she sat on the sidewalk with her feet in the sand, rocking what looked to be a black tank top with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The model teamed her top with a matching semi sheer leggings, which put her slender legs on display. Clauson completed her look with a pair of chunky, white sneakers with pink and white socks, which went over her pants. The model accessorized her heatwave attire with a pair of black cat eye shades, which further enhanced her retro look.

Clauson leaned back with both her hands on the concrete behind her as she looked up at the camera, which was positioned straight above her head. The model had her lips slightly parted in a seductive way while her eyes appeared to be semi closed beneath the sunglasses.

Clauson was wearing her blonde tresses slicked back and tied into a low ponytail, keeping her hair off her neck and shoulders, helping alleviate the heat. While it is hard to say for sure, Clauson appeared to be wearing little-to-no makeup, choosing to embrace a more natural look. Her sun-kissed complexion was glowing in the glaring California sun.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Clauson shared with her half a million-plus Instagram followers — has garnered over 2,500 likes and nearly 30 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and the aesthetics of the shot, while also expressing their admiration for Clauson.

“You are on [fire] [fire] [fire]… I’m sure you are causing the heatwave,” one fan raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“California dreamin….” another user chimed in, following the message with a series red heart emoji.

Loading...

“Melting,” a third fan added, also including a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

Before returning to the Golden State, the model was in Montana on vacation with her boyfriend, pictures of which she shared with her fans via her Instagram page.