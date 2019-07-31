Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Curves & Abs In Poolside Bikini Photo On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian looks as young and fit as ever despite having just turned 40-years-old in April. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off her bikini body once more in a barely-there two-piece as she posed by the pool.

The most recent post on Kardashian’s Instagram feed contained two photos showing the reality star relaxing by a gorgeous round pool. She looked completely stunning in a black, floral triangle-shaped bikini top, which did little to contain her ample cleavage and seemed to burst out on all sides. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms, which sat very high on her hips with loose ties on the sides, putting her curvy thighs on full display. However, the center of the bottoms stayed below Kardashian’s waist, exposing her flat and toned tummy.

The mother of three appeared to go makeup free for the photos and covered her dark locks with a straw hat featuring a tied ribbon under her chin. In the first image, Kardashian kept one leg straight and bent the other in front of her, accentuating her long legs. Meanwhile, she kept her arms bent behind her head and smiled at the camera.

The second image showed Kardashian laying closer to the pool with one leg bent and the other stretched out, toes pointed. She hoisted herself up with one arm while the other clutched her hat. Kardashian looked out at the water, this time wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

The post garnered nearly 400,000 likes in just one hour. In the comments, fans left praise for the oldest Kardashian-Jenner daughter’s physique. Even her sister Khloe Kardashian showed some love.

“Damnnnnn ma,” the Revenge Body host wrote.

“KOURTNEY IS THE MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT,” one fan declared, referring to a KUWTK moment where Kim Kardashian said during an argument that the Poosh founder was the “least interesting to look at” out of all the daughters.

“Pure without surgery congrats,” another fan wrote with a trophy emoji.

“40 has never looked so good,” a third follower added.

Of course, other followers focused on Kardashian’s tummy, which did seem to have an ever-so-light bump. Some users immediately concluded that the star is expecting a child.

“Whats up with your belly button? are you pregnant?” one person asked.

There has definitely been some confusion over what Kardashian’s body truly looks like in recent days. While fans see a ton of the mother’s fit body on Instagram, recent paparazzi photos have shown Kardashian with a different body shape and cellulite on her legs, per an earlier report from The Inquisitr. Some fans have speculated that Kardashian is posting edited photos of herself to negate the bad paparazzi photos, while others argue that tabloids are editing the images to get a rise out of the star and her fans.