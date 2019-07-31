Karlie Kloss Rocks Plunging Black One-Piece To Inform Instagram She’s ‘Currently Out Of Office’

Karlie Kloss is “OOO” — or out of office — and took to Instagram to inform her fans of her current working status with a sizzling new photo that saw her flashing plenty of skin.

The steamy snap was shared to the 26-year-old’s feed on Tuesday, July 30, and judging by the response, her 8.2 million followers on the social media platform certainly seemed to get the message that she was on vacation. A beautiful scene of mountains and the crisp, refreshing ocean provided a breathtaking background behind her, though no geotag was included to reveal her exact location.

Karlie’s audience, however, didn’t seem to mind the lack of information about her trip. Instead, they were captivated by her incredible figure that was left nearly completely on display in a skintight, black one-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The blonde bombshell sent pulses racing in her sexy swimsuit that clung tight to her body, highlighting her flat midsection and slender frame. The classic swimwear was given a bit of edge thanks to its plunging neckline that spanned far past her chest and put on a seriously busty display. She held a large camera up to her face, and despite crossing her arm over her chest to support the piece of equipment, plenty of cleavage was still very much on display — much to the delight of her fans. The lower half of Karlie’s swimwear was considerably modest compared to some of the others she’s sported on social media, but still offered a glimpse of her long, toned legs and famous curves.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel hid her signature blonde locks underneath a plush white towel, which was twisted high on top of her head. She also went makeup-free in the snap to show off her striking features and let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the supermodel went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 96,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Karlie was “breathtaking.”

“Enjoy your vacation!” commented a third.

Being that it is almost August, this is hardly the first time that Karlie has slipped into some sexy swimwear this summer. Another recent post to her feed saw her hanging out with some friends and rocking a minuscule cheetah-print bikini top that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.