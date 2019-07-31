Instagram Influencer’s Dead Body Found In Suitcase

The dead body of a prominent Instagram influencer from Russia was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Saturday.

The body of Yekaterina Semochkina, 24, who went by the name Yekaterina (or Ekaterina) Karaglanova, was discovered in her Moscow apartment by her relatives after they had not heard from her in several days, according to the Investigative Committee, a Russian law enforcement agency, reported CNN.

Semochkina, whose Instagram handle was @katti_loves_life, had more than 90,000 followers on the social media platform. She recently graduated from medical school and was planning to take a trip to the Netherlands to celebrate her 25th birthday with her family and her boyfriend.

When Semochkina did not respond to calls, her relatives asked her landlord to let them check her apartment. Tragically, they discovered her body in a suitcase in the apartment hallway, which she had already packed for her trip. Semochkina reportedly suffered several stab wounds, and her throat was slit, CNN reported.

There was reportedly no evidence that a struggle took place, and police did not find a murder weapon at the scene.

There was no clear motive for the crime, but authorities were investigating whether jealousy might have played a part in the killing, as Semochkina had recently become involved a new relationship, according to Evening Standard.

Police said that footage taken from CCTV captured Semochkina’s former boyfriend visiting her apartment in the days leading up to her death. The Evening Standard reported that video footage also captured an unidentified man wearing dark gloves leaving Semochkina’s apartment with a suitcase.

CNN detailed that a man was reportedly arrested in connection with the murder and was currently being questioned, but the Russian Ministry of Interior did not release his name.

Russia Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova found dead in suitcase https://t.co/BCQTtkSMKT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 30, 2019

Loading...

Semochkina’s last Instagram update was posted on July 22. She was posing poolside in swimwear and holding a glass of wine.

“Hi, Moscow! That was the end of our short, but very fun trip to Corfu. It was very opportune for a few days to escape from the torrential rains and cold to the Ionian Sea. Generally, to be honest, I do not like a long rest. I travel often, but in each country I spend no more than 3-5 days. The longest trip in my life was to Israel with my family when I was 14 years old,” the photo’s caption read, per CNN.

Semochkina was also a licensed dermatologist, and many of her posts showed her in exotic locales in various places across Europe.