Kim Kardashian’s Leather Snakeskin Pic Ridiculed, Instagram Thinks Kanye West Looks Straight-Up Homeless

Kim Kardashian is receiving some interesting fan comments. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram last night for a “date night” update showing her with husband Kanye West. Kardashian posted three photos with two featuring the Ye rapper.

While Kardashian had upped the glam in tight leather pants and a cut-out snakeskin top, West appeared to have opted for a decidedly casual wardrobe. The 42-year-old wore a plain black top and baggy blue sweatpants that came elasticated around his ankles. The rapper’s signature shades were injecting a touch of glam, but the sock and sneaker-paired look was decidedly low-frills.

Instagram seems stumped.

“@kimkardashian when you’re on point but your boo looks homeless,” one fan wrote.

“She’s all dressed up and his wearing a tracksuit lol,” another added.

A comment receiving 90 likes threw the KKW Beauty founder a question.

“Did you forget to tell Kanye that it was date night? He looks like I do when I need to make a late night trip to the shops to pick up some milk and hope I’m not going to bump into anyone I know….”

Remarks centering around homelessness continued.

“I thought she was giving some guy from ski row a ride to a shelter,” one fan said.

When it comes to style, Kanye West is known for being unique. The Yeezy founder flies the flag for his brand’s pared-down or deconstructed looks, although prices for the rapper’s clothing line are high. West also appears to embrace the throwback trend of Vogue’s “dad sneakers.” Given the popularity of the rapper’s Yeezy Boost footwear though, it would seem that many are right on board with the chunky footwear. As to pairing it with elasticated sweats, well, it would appear that fans are divided.

Fortunately for Kardashian and West, not all comments were out to slam the rapper’s outfit.

Kardashian and West have made major headlines this year. The high-profile couple welcomed their fourth child in May: Psalm West joins older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago. West has also been in the news for his weekly “Sunday Service” events. The faith-based worship gatherings that bring in music and spirituality are frequently shared to Instagram by the Kardashian-Jenners, although they’ve also included the general public with a high-profile “Sunday Service” earlier this year at Coachella’s music festival.

Despite the harsh comments, Kim Kardashian’s update yesterday proved popular overall, racking up over 2.3 million likes. Celebrity likes also came in from Justin Bieber, Larsa Pippen, Emily Ratajkowski, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.