‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Sizzles In Black Swimsuit As She Eats Carrot Cake

Haley Kalil continuously enchants her Instagram fans not only thanks to her swimsuit photos but also because she has an awesome personality and engages with her followers often. This became very clear on Tuesday when the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a post in which she combines her great sense of humor while flaunting her flawless figure at the same time.

In the photo, the 26-year-old model is posing in front of a wooden stand as she holds a plate of carrot cake in front of her. The model is holding a forkful between her teeth as she flashes a bright, big smile at the camera while enjoying her treat. In the caption, Kalil joked that she must be an old lady given her taste in cake.

The model is eating her cake as she rocks a black one-piece swimsuit that features thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her buxom physique in full evidence. The swimsuit also boasts high-cut legs that help accentuate her full, wide hips. In the shot, Kalil has one leg up as she leans forward into it, in a pose that further highlights the natural curves of her body while showcasing her strong leg.

Kalil — who is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit and also for her relationship with NFL player Matt Kalil — is wearing her red hair swept over to one side and down as her tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model appears to be wearing minimal to no makeup on her face, opting to embrace a more natural look. She is shooting an intent gaze at the viewer as she bites into the fork while smiling coquettishly.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 274,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 5,600 likes and upward of 85 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Minnesota model took to the comments section to engage with Kalil’s humorous caption, while also sharing their admiration for the model and her personality.

“Love how the words ‘gluten’ ‘sugar’ and ‘dairy’ are right behind you,” one user joked.

“Good food is good food,” another user chimed in.

“Yes I like carrot cake too [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji] especially the Publix ones that have the carrot made out of frosting,” a third user raved.