Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Reportedly Kicked Out Of USC Sorority Following College Admissions Scandal

The fallout from the college admissions scandal is still very much causing ripple effects in the lives on Lori Loughlin’s daughters, Olivia and Bella Giannulli.

Since everything went down back in March, the two girls have kept a relatively low profile, being pretty quiet on social media and not going to social outings as much as they did before news of the scandal broke. The most recent fallout from the scandal was from the girls’ sorority at the University of Southern California, per Us Weekly. According to an insider, the two girls were booted from their sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” the source dished. “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”

The insider also said the scandal has affected Olivia, who goes by the name “Olivia Jade” on her YouTube channel, more than her sister because it lost her a ton of endorsement deals — something she had worked hard to build.

“Olivia’s world came crashing down quicker in terms of getting dumped and losing all of her business, but this all unfolded slower for Bella and it’s been more emotionally devastating.”

And while Olivia has been pretty quiet on social media in recent months, she did take the time to wish her mother a happy 55th birthday. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the 19-year-old penned her first Instagram post since February, sharing a throwback of herself and her mom in honor of the special occasion. In the cute snapshot, Lori is all smiles as she kneels down and holds her baby girl in her arms. Olivia can’t be more than a few months old in the photo, and she looks as cute as can be in a little pink dress and matching bow.

Unsurprisingly, the photo earned Olivia a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 286,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. As fans know, Loughlin, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and their two daughters saw their world turn upside down in the bombshell college admission scandal, which has become known as “Varsity Blues.” Along with 50 other individuals, including actress Felicity Huffman, Lori and Mossimo are accused of offering bribes to get their children into college.

It’s alleged that the famous duo paid upwards of $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by posing as Crew team recruits — even though the girls didn’t even partake in Crew in high school or during their time at USC.