John Legend Calls Donald Trump A ‘Canker Sore On This Country’ For His Baltimore Comments

Singer John Legend usually remains calm and reserved when it comes to sharing his thoughts, even about Donald Trump, but the weekend Twitter rant about Baltimore and Elijah Cummings seems to have pushed him over the edge.

TMZ shared a video in which Legend called Trump a “piece of s***” and an “evil canker sore America’s whole landscape.”

The media source caught the singer, songwriter and EGOT star coming out of Peppermint and the University of Pennsylvania graduate had a serious bee in his bonnet about the president’s latest target.

Legend let the curses fly in reference to Trump’s bashing of Baltimore and Cummings, and he wondered what the president proposes to do instead of name-calling.

“We need to get him out of office.”

The singer explains that instead of trashing American cities and minority communities, we need to lift them up, and Trump is not doing that, calling him a “flaming racist.”

Legend explained that a century or more and a lot of history have gone into causing problems in our urban communities and it would take someone other than Trump who can and wants to fix it.

Sure, Legend used some unusually colorful language to get his point across, but his level of passion is undeniable.

Thank you so much! What a beautiful night! https://t.co/KvAMsmRK0G — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 25, 2019

John Legend seems to be coming toward the end of his rope when it comes to patience for the Trump administration, reveals The Inquisitr.

While many celebrities quip about Trump and politics, Legend makes it clear that he’s not joking around.

“I’m not trying to be funny. We have a complete moron and a**hole in the White House right now. He’s not a good human being.”

Legend, who just finished his first season as the new coach on The Voice, has shared his views, but his Twitter account has also been hacked in 2017 by someone who took the Trump criticism to a new level, making violent threats against the president and calling him a Cheeto.

At the time, the singer said he would never physically threaten the president, but he was amused by his hacker.

“My hacker is vulgar but kinda hilarious. I’ll try to be funnier from now on so he won’t feel the need to ghost write for me.”

But Legend added that he would never speak ill of Cheetos because he likes the orange snack food. The EGOT winner jokingly said that his hacker made him realize that he needed to up his game when it came to slamming the president on social media.