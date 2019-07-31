Lisa Marie Presley Spilling ‘Shocking’ Secrets In Michael Jackson Tell-All Book

Lisa Marie Presley, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1994-1996, has reportedly written a tell-all book about her relationship with the late King of Pop where she will spill “shocking” details about their friendship, marriage and post-divorce relationship, reports Page Six.

A source close to the singer and daughter of Elvis Presley told Page Six that the book will contain such stunning information that Lisa Marie stands to gain a payday between $3 to $4 million for her completed manuscript. The source also revealed the book “promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of Elvis.”

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley wed in a secret ceremony in the Dominican Republic in 1994 and shocked the world during with an appearance on the MTV Video Music Awards where they kissed on stage after being announced to the crowd as “Mr. and Mrs. Michael Jackson.”

After the announcement, Jackson turned to the crowd and said, “And just think, nobody thought this would last.” The couple then shared what was later panned as a cringe-worthy kiss, slammed by critics who believed Jackson’s marriage to the King of Rock and Roll’s daughter was a ploy to restore an image tarnished by the first in a series of alleged accusations of child molestation, reported Time Magazine.

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Marie Presley inks massive deal for bombshell book about Michael Jackson, Elvis https://t.co/bJg7Us5Cwo pic.twitter.com/Xzb7fgFuZ1 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 31, 2019

Page Six also referred to Lisa Marie’s description of the marriage’s end in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2010 shortly after Jackson’s death. The daughter of Elvis Presley stated there was a point in their union where Jackson had to make a decision to choose between the drugs and her. His choice was clear when the couple split after just two years of marriage. She also noted to Oprah that Jackson’s fame and money allowed him to create the world they wanted to live in, the same experience had by her late father, Elvis Presley.

After bombshell allegations surfaced in the HBO documentary film Finding Neverland where two of Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse victims came forward, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, Lisa Marie remained silent on the topic. The couple’s marriage was covered in the documentary, but no official comment from Presley was featured in the HBO film.

Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She has been married four times. Her first union was in 1988 to musician Danny Keough with whom she had two children: actress Danielle Riley and son Benjamin. Her second marriage was to Jackson, and her third was to actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, lasting 108 days. Her fourth marriage was to Michael Lockwood and the couple is parents to fraternal twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016, per Biography.

After his divorce from Presley, Michael Jackson would later marry Debbie Rowe, with whom he would have two children, Michael Joseph Jackson and Paris Jackson. Michael Jackson would have one more child, a son he called Blanket, with an unnamed surrogate.

Michael Jackson died of a drug overdose in 2009 at his home in California.