Madison Beer Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Tiny Spandex Shorts With A Lollipop In Her Mouth

Madison Beer always seems camera ready these days. The 20-year-old singer was photographed by The Daily Mail last night as she made her way to a dinner date with friends in Los Angeles, California.

Photos showed the As She Pleases singer rocking a casual and summery look, which more than flattered her enviable physique. The brunette was clad in a tiny pair of black spandex shorts with a baggy, oversized sweatshirt bearing a sports logo. Madison may have gone low key with her white sneaker footwear, but she had injected an evening vibe into her ensemble via a black patent shoulder bag. The star’s designer Chanel shades were similarly upmarket.

Glam-wise, it would appear that this girl doesn’t need much to wow the cameras. Madison wore her long and layered brown hair loose around her shoulders. Fans might argue that Beer was wearing a touch of makeup, but her bronzed cheeks and defined brows appeared tastefully done with a finish that accentuated the singer’s natural beauty. Madison wore simple gold hoop earrings and rings alongside a chain necklace.

The paparazzi may opt for catching celebrities looking their worst, but last night’s dinner appearance from Madison wasn’t affording any such instances. The star was snapped smiling while appearing to up her blood sugars by sucking on a lollipop.

Madison rose to fame on YouTube when singing superstar Justin Bieber spotted her talent as she covered Etta James’ “At Last” song.

Speaking to The Independent, Madison related just how much embarking on a professional music career has meant to her.

“I’ve always had a passion for music – it’s a real part of me. It feels like I’ve been singing since I was born and I have so many great memories with my family and friends centered around music. So to be writing, sharing and performing music that will hopefully become the soundtrack to other people’s memories one day is incredible.”

Madison also shared her thoughts on female artists having it tough in music.

“Historically it’s always been harder for women to break into any industry, but thankfully I think we’re starting to see that change on a global level. We are progressing day by day,” she added.

Madison seems to be packing a punch these days. And the paparazzi chasing her dinner outings is living proof, although her social media following is likewise reflective of her popularity. Madison has 13.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie and Karrueche Tran.