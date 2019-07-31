Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Trademarks Reportedly Suspended: China-Based Company Filed For ‘Kylie’ First

Kylie Jenner’s skincare, Kylie Skin, may need to do some rebranding after a report from Radar Online alleged that the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s three trademark applications for the name were denied. According to the report, a China-based company already filed for the trademark “Kylie” last year.

Paperwork from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office reveals that Jenner filed trademarks for “Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner” and “Kylie Skin” for retail store services on September 27, 2018. In addition, she filed a trademark application for “Kylie Skin” for “non-medicated skincare preparations.”

However, it was discovered that on March 21, 2017, a China-based company also filed to trademark “Kylie.” The details of the trademark are described as “cosmetic brushes, cosmetic spatulas, eyebrow brushes, interdental brushes for cleaning the teeth, makeup removing appliances, nail brushes, non-woven fabric cosmetic wipes, scrubbing brushes, shaving brush stands and shaving brushes,” per RO’s report.

Suspension letters for Jenner’s three trademark applications were reportedly filed on July 22, 2019. The letters cited “a likelihood of confusion with that registered mark” as the reason and stated that Jenner’s trademark applications would be suspended until the earlier application is registered or abandoned.

All hope for Kylie Skin may not be lost, though, as the trademark application for “Kylie” was reportedly abandoned on July 26, 2019, because the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not receive all necessary paperwork.

Earlier this month, on July 17, Jenner filed another trademark application for her cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics. She also filed seven trademark applications for “Kylie” on June 24, 2019, which detail products like jewelry, lamps, restaurants, children’s toys, non-alcoholic drinks, and more. Either the world’s youngest self-made billionaire has a new idea in mind, or she’s just covering all her bases for any future endeavors.

Jenner is known to cover all of her bases when it comes to business ventures — including those related to her 1-year-old baby girl, Stormi Webster, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. Back in May of this year, WWD reported that Jenner filed nine trademark applications for “Kylie Baby” and nine trademark applications for “Kylie Baby By Kylie Jenner.” This includes baby products from clothing to skincare to general lifestyle products.

The baby line has been rumored to include pumps, strollers, cribs, clothing, accessories, changing tables, playpens, and more. Jenner has not announced any official Kylie Baby line yet, but it is clear that Stormi plays a very important role in the entrepreneur’s life, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she does eventually bring the little girl into her business empire.