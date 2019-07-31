‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Tells Fans Denise Richards Lacks Sophistication And Slams Her As ‘Obnoxious’

Camille Grammer lashed out at Denise Richards in her blog.

Camille Grammer isn’t impressed with Denise Richards.

In her latest Bravo TV blog, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member lashed out at Richards, who first joined the show in a full-time role in 2018 for Season 9, claiming the series’ newest star lacked sophistication during her rant against her at the reunion.

“Denise’s broadsides are easier to deal with as they are far less sophisticated,” Grammer told readers.

During last night’s episode of the three-part reunion special, Richards slammed Grammer for failing to think before she speaks. As fans previously saw, Grammer took aim at Richards earlier in the reunion by suggesting Richards didn’t deserve a 50/50 divorce from Charlie Sheen.

Grammer also suggested that Richards’ experiences with the Woolsey fire weren’t comparable to her own since the home Richards and her family were living in was rented. Meanwhile, Grammer’s home, which completely burned down, was owned.

According to Grammer, Richards’ instructions about how she should behave were “presumptuous and obnoxious” and she wasn’t abused by Richards suggesting that she may have been “on something” during the taping of the reunion.

“I take this as a left-handed compliment from someone who clearly enjoys her tequila,” Grammer added.

While Grammer was only included in a part-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 cast, she seemed to take on a full-time role at the reunion and found herself caught in the middle of the series drama on a number of occasions.

Although it is unclear which cast members will be brought back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s upcoming 10th season, a report earlier this month from Hollywood Life suggested that Grammer is hoping to have her role upgraded for the new episodes. As an insider explained, Grammer believes she brings a lot to the show and takes her role on the series as a series job.

While Grammer got on the bad side of a number of her co-stars during Season 9, including Richards, she truly hopes she can take on an extended role for Season 10 and isn’t worried about how her comeback could impact the cast.

“She knows the other women get frustrated with her, but she doesn’t care. She feels she’s speaking up for what is right,” the insider explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is expected to reunite later this summer to start production on the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo TV show.