Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Flo Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 1 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is about to face the music. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will burst into the beach house and demand some answers. It appears as if this father of two is about to solve the mystery of Beth/Phoebe.

Liam suspects that Flo is not who she appears to be. After he heard a conversation between her and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he realized that they were hiding a secret that would impact Hope. He did a little digging and found out that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) got Phoebe via a private adoption. When he examined the adoption papers, he found the hospital where Flo had supposedly given birth. Liam then called the facility, and they recently returned his call. St. Vincent’s Hospital confirmed that Flo had never set foot in their establishment.

Liam has realized that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) could be telling him the truth. The little boy told him that Phoebe is Beth, and Liam finally believes him. Suddenly, everything is falling into place for Liam, and he will make his way to the beach house to confront Flo. He will be asking her some hard questions.

In the meantime, Flo has already decided that she needs to come clean. She wants to tell her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), that she has been lying to everyone. Of course, Wyatt is head-over-heels in love with Flo, and this is the last thing that he is expecting to hear. However, just as she is about to confess, Liam will burst in and demand some answers, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt and Flo will be surprised by the sudden arrival of Liam. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will be angry and immediately confront Flo. He has evidence that she has been lying about giving birth at the Las Vegas hospital, and he also suspects that Phoebe is actually his daughter Beth. Flo will be stunned and realize that her day of reckoning has arrived.

Tearfully, she will admit her crimes. She will tell Wyatt and Liam that she was never pregnant. Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) stole Beth, and she passed off the infant as her own. Liam will be furious, while Wyatt will find his girlfriend’s actions despicable. It seems as if Flo’s troubles are only beginning, while Liam and Hope will finally be reunited with their daughter, Beth.

