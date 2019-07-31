Kourtney Kardashian’s Naked Pool Pic Dubbed Embarrassing & Desperate, Fans Disgusted At Mom Status

Kourtney Kardashian has fallen under fire. The 40-year-old appeared fully nude in a swimming pool yesterday via a photo posted to her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram account. While some fans might argue that the snap was tastefully finished with Kourtney embracing her femininity, it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting slammed for going naked on social media as a mother of three.

Kourtney’s photo didn’t take long to make The Daily Mail’s headlines with fans proving likewise swift in leaving responses.

“Your desperation is really sad, honey. Now put your clothes on and go comb your children’s hair for a change,” a fan wrote with over 113 users agreeing.

“‘Where’s mom?’ – ‘She’s out posing naked in the pool’ – ‘Geez, has it really come to that?'” another asked with even more individuals giving the comment the thumbs-up.

Sarcastic as the responses may have been, they did seem to be voicing the same sense of disapproval. Kourtney is a mother to 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

“Really embarrassing for a 40 yo mom of 3. Desperate AF” was another comment.

One fan seemed prepared to admit that they typically dig Kourtney’s activities, but this photo seemed to be the last straw for them.

“I neverrrrr bag Kourtney but come on! This just reeks of desperation considering she just hit 40 and had some god awful unfiltered photos published. Give it a rest and, to quote most people, you’re a mother!!!! Put some damn clothes on girl.”

Many other users took to the newspaper’s comments section to slam the image with mentions of embarrassment on Kourtney’s behalf – likewise, suggestions that she is “desperate.” Also thrown Kourtney’s way were Photoshop accusations. Fortunately for Kourtney, though, not all responses seemed out to give her a hard time. The star was praised for her sizzling body and for looking great at the age of 40.

When it comes to showing skin, the Kardashian-Jenners seem to fly the flag. Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian is arguably the queen of nude selfies with sisters Khloe Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner also known for pushing the boundaries with their social media photos. For many fans though, such images are a symbol of feminine empowerment.

It should be noted that Poosh’s photo of Kourtney came with an agenda that stretched beyond showcasing the star’s nude curves. Fans were encouraged to head over to Poosh’s website to read about the caption-mentioned “body care.”

