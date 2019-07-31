Naomie Olindo Explains Why She Agreed To Meet With Ashley Jacobs On ‘Southern Charm’ Season 6

Naomie Olindo feels that everyone deserves a second chance.

Naomie Olindo explained why she agreed to sit down with Ashley Jacobs on Southern Charm Season 6 during a recent taping of the Southern Charm: After Show.

After she was seen attempting to enjoy a night out with the ex-girlfriend of Thomas Ravenel, who was on the outs with just about every member of the cast, Olindo chatted with Danni Baird about her decision to give Jacobs another chance.

“For a split second, I was like, ‘Okay, this girl is completely isolated. Everybody deserves a second chance. Kathryn got a second chance. Everybody deserves to be heard.’ So, that’s why I went,” Olindo explained.

As fans saw on the show, Olindo confronted Jacobs about her erratic behavior during their night out and explained that she has trouble trusting her because she never knows what to expect. However, while Jacobs admitted to name-calling Olindo in the past and said she had a “lapse in judgement,” she didn’t seem too apologetic. In fact, as she attempted to defend herself, Jacobs name-called Olindo yet again.

“We got nowhere,” Olindo recalled of her meeting with Jacobs.

According to Olindo, Jacobs couldn’t take accountability for the things she’s said and done to other cast members and chose to instead blame others for acting out. For example, while Jacobs faced tons of backlash for labeling Kathryn Dennis as an “egg donor” to her kids, she told Olindo that certain cast members, including Patricia Altschul and her former boyfriend, had “put things in her head.”

While Jacobs attempted to mend her relationships with certain cast members after getting on their bad side due to her comments about Dennis, Olindo said that she appears to be stuck in the vicious cycle of destroying relationship after relationship. Olindo also pointed out that she doesn’t appear to have a close-knit group of friends to confide in.

Later in the after show, Baird said she was curious about whether or not Jacobs has always been someone who has been unable to maintain healthy relationships as Olindo pointed out that people don’t just “become that sucky out of nowhere.”

After Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm last year amid allegations of sexual assault, he and Jacobs continued to date on and off until Jacobs chose to leave Charleston, South Carolina and return to her home in Santa Barbara, California in February of this year.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.