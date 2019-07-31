Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Learns To Walk In Adorable New Instagram Video

Chrissy Teigen’s fans are always delighted by the insight she provides into her family life with her hilarious social media posts, but her latest one was particularly adorable.

The model took to her Instagram page to share a sweet video of her and John Legend’s baby son, Miles, giving his first steps, and it has completely melted everyone’s hearts. In the short clip, the toddler is seen making incredible progress in his learning how to walk process, as his family watches over and cheers him on.

Miles starts off by holding onto a marble surface as a woman, who appears to be his grandmother, encourages him to walk toward her while Chrissy records the whole thing. The 14-month-old laughs as he wobbly makes his way toward his audience, giving a few shaky steps before collapsing onto the floor. Still, the best moment came when everyone, including his older sister Luna, 3, applauds his effort. In the end, even baby Miles clapped and giggled, realizing his epic achievement.

While Chrissy was behind the camera, her 3-year-old daughter was nearby, rocking a cute pink dress and a matching pink scrunchie to keep her dark curls in place. Their chubby little pet dog was also present, albeit somewhat unaware of what was going on.

Still, the TV personality managed to put a funny twist on the situation by saying in the caption that the family is “screwed” now that Miles is learning how to walk, as they will probably have to start running after him around the house trying to prevent toddler chaos.

Many of her 25.2 million followers congratulated Chrissy and Miles on the monumental achievement, while many loved the fact that he cheered himself on at the end of the video.

“It’s too much greatness in this video. Mom’s got on Vans, baby boy is like ‘Aww yeah!!’ totally geeking himself up. The dog is on guard duty. Baby girl is ready to catch him and he’s walking at top speed! I love it!” one online user wrote.

“Yayy Miles! And his giving himself a standing ovation at the end,” someone else chimed in.

Loading...

Others were more focused on the fact that his big sister Luna was full-on ready to catch him before he fell, with one person commenting, “What about the big sis trying to catch him? omg I was not ready to this level of cuteness.”

A few other fans also expressed their worry about the marble bathtub and the fact that Miles could have gotten hurt.

“That marble edge tub put my anxiety on such high alert,” one person wrote, while someone else agreed, “V cute but also like omg death trap bathroom.”