Jed Wyatt’s Ex-Girlfriend Haley Stevens Reacts To His ‘Bachelorette’ Breakup By Hanging With A Way Better Man

The brokenhearted singer-songwriter avoided watching her ex explain his version of their relationship on the finale of the ABC dating show.

Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens found a good way to spend the night of the cringe-worthy Bachelorette finale. The singer-songwriter, who went public about her relationship with Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette fiancé last month, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her posing with “the best man” she has ever known. Haley spent some quality time with her dad in Little Rock, Arkansas, as her ex-boyfriend’s bad Bachelorette drama played out on TV.

The move comes as Jed spilled the details of his not-so-smooth breakup with Haley on the live Bachelorette finale and After the Final Rose follow-up show.

In June, Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens made headlines for revealing that she was still dating Jed when he left Nashville to film The Bachelorette. Haley alleged that her then-boyfriend told her he was only going on the show to promote his music career and that he even told her he loved her the night before he left. Haley also claimed that she and Jed agreed to be together when he returned home.

Haley later explained to Us Weekly why she didn’t hold Jed back from promoting his career on The Bachelorette.

“As a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity? I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

On The Bachelorette finale, Jed explained his side of the story as he maintained that he never considered himself to be exclusively dating Haley, despite her claim that they were in a committed four-month relationship. While Jed said he “was dating around, and it never felt like a relationship to me,” The Bachelorette contestant admitted that he did meet Haley’s family and that for his birthday her parents treated him to a trip to the Bahamas.

Haley Stevens should be happy she didn’t watch The Bachelorette finale. In his poorly received explanation, Jed told Hannah that he regretted telling his ex-girlfriend that he loved her and explained that in his mind, their relationship was over when he left Nashville to film the ABC dating show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I ended it in my heart, not verbally,” Jed admitted of his relationship with Haley.

During the live portion of The Bachelorette finale, Jed apologized to Hannah for how he handled his pre-Bachelorette breakup and delivered more gut-punch words that would be hard for Haley to hear.

“I never expected to find love like this,” Jed said to Hannah, adding that, before meeting her, he had never been with someone he could see himself marrying. The dog food jingle writer told The Bachelorette star that his love for her will never leave him.

But Hannah revealed that her feelings have changed, which now means Jed Wyatt is the ultimate loser on The Bachelorette after losing both his fiancée and his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.