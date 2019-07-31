Irina Shayk Goes Topless To Promote New Purse Collection In Instagram Triple Update

Irina Shayk knows exactly how to catch the eyes of her Instagram followers. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model took to Instagram to share a triple update in which she posed topless to promote her new purse collaboration with The Kooples. Fans seemed to love the photos, and they certainly served as attention grabbers.

The three posts on Shayk’s Instagram feed were all very similar close-up shots of the model sitting on a couch topless with a purse resting on her bare chest, covering her assets and making the photos more Instagram friendly. The photos were all heavily filtered to give a psychedelic feel. In the first image, Shayk gazed downward and to the right as a small white crocodile print purse sat on her chest at an angle, exposing a bit of the Russian beauty’s breast. Her makeup look was kept simple in brown eyeshadow shades, a blinding white highlighter and pink lipstick. Shayk’s dark hair was kept off her face in a tight bun behind her head.

According to The Kooples’ website, the purse was the Crocodile Print Nano Bag designed by Shayk herself.

The second photo showed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl looking straight on at the camera as she bent her elbow and rested her head in her hand. This time, her chest was fully covered by a small black-and-white zebra print purse, called the Ouir Poney Bag.

Finally, the third image showed Shayk with her eyes closed and her head turned to her right. She lightly held a silver sequined bag over her chest, though it looked dangerously close to falling and exposing her assets. This bag is called the Chain Mail Nano Bag.

By far, the most-liked of the three posts was the second, having garnered over 357,000 likes compared to the first’s 150,000-plus and the third’s 211,000-plus. In the comments, fans gushed over Shayk’s beauty.

“Seriously you are the most stunning woman ever!” one fan wrote, while another called her “gorgeous.”

“Yass queen!”

“SLAY MY LIFE QUEEN,” another said.

“Goddess simply serving!!!” a third follower added.

Two weeks ago, Shayk stunned fans with a few photos from her Vogue Spain shoot. In one of the pictures, she posed next to a sleek black car wearing incredibly skimpy lingerie and sheer stockings. The look consisted of high-waisted black bikini bottoms, which accentuated her long legs, as well as a black bra with several cutouts and straps, which exposed her cleavage and rock-hard abs.

That post garnered over 441,000 likes.

