‘DWTS’ Karina Smirnoff Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff sizzled in a barely-there bikini during a trip to Hong Kong in a series of photos posted to her official Instagram account.

Karina appeared on the ABC reality dance competition series during the years 2006-2014 where she was paired with celebrities and athletes such as Mario Lopez, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mike Sorrentino, Corbin Bleu, Rocco DiSpirito, and J.R. Martinez, with whom she won a mirrorball in Season 13.

She called Hong Kong, the place where the photos were taken, one of her favorite cities in the world. The sexy pics were taken during what appeared to be a sunset cruise. Several of her Dancing with the Stars family liked the photo, including current series host Tom Bergeron and former host Samantha Harris.

Beautiful Karina has spent most of her off-time since departing the series working on other projects, including headlining Dance For Africa, a benefit for the African Wildlife Foundation, creating a cosmetics collection that is 100 percent cruelty-free, and penning a book titled We’re Just Not That Into You.

In an interview with Fox News, Karina said she would not rule out a return to the show if she was asked.

“I didn’t suddenly just feel I had to leave. I had an incredible journey on the show. But I had another opportunity where I could perform with my professional partner again. I felt extremely humble and gracious that I even had such an opportunity.”

Her professional partner is Slavik Kryklyvyy.

She also stated she misses the experience of getting celebs ready for the live performance and was hopeful that she would someday be given the chance to create and make that connection once again on the series.

Karina was known on the show not only for her sassy dance moves and incredible physicality but also for her love life, which kept her in the tabloid headlines. She was engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2009, baseball pro Brad Penny in 2010, and entrepreneur Jason Adelman in 2015.

She also had a long love affair with Extra TV host Mario Lopez, which lasted for two years. Six months after they started dating, Karina moved into Mario’s Los Angeles home. According to a story by People Magazine, the couple hit a rough patch when the former Saved By the Bell star headed to New York to appear on Broadway in A Chorus Line. Rumors of his infidelity began to surface and Karina noted to the publication that the actor confirmed his actions over the phone, leading to their eventual breakup in 2008.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars debuts on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.