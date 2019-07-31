Hannah Palmer Spreads Legs Open In Tiny Black Bikini, Sparking Crazy Comments From Fans

Hannah Palmer is making her loyal Instagram followers sweat with her latest social media share.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Hannah loves to delight her 800,000-plus Instagram followers with a number of racy photos on a weekly basis. The model’s outfit of choice is most definitely a bikini, but she’s proven time and time again that she sizzles in just about every ensemble she wears. In her most recent image shared with fans, Palmer strikes one of her sexiest poses to date.

In the stunning snapshot, the blonde bombshell sat on a stone floor with a cream-colored wall just behind her. Palmer placed one hand behind her head and the other firmly on the ground to keep her balance. The model wore her long, blonde tresses slicked back out of her face, and it appeared as though she had just taken a dip in the pool because her hair was soaking wet.

While lying on the floor, the model spread her legs open for the camera while clad in a skimpy, black bikini. Hannah’s toned legs and rock hard abs were fully on display in the photo, and the swimsuit’s triangle top was just as sexy as the bottoms, with Palmer putting on a busty display for the cameras.

Since the photo went live on her account a short time ago, it’s already earned Hannah rave reviews from her fans.

So far, the NSFW post has earned the bombshell over 48,000 likes in addition to 490-plus comments. While many fans simply took to the post to let the model know that her body looks amazing, countless others flooded the comments section of the photo with a few crazy comments with many professing their love for Palmer.

“You are so very gorgeously beautiful,” one follower gushed over the snapshot.

“An eternal spring in her eyes and an updated Summer is your body @hannah_cpalmer a sweet autumn is your smile why it refreshes any weather and as epic as winter because you existence @hannah_cpalmer is motivated by parties and celebrations #Muahhh,” another fan chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I am in love with you and with your blue eyes,” another fan wrote with a series of blue heart emoji.

Palmer boasts an impressive 800,000-plus followers, and it seems as though every photo she shares attracts a whole load of new fans. If her celebrity keeps rising at this rate, it’s only a matter of time before she hits the 1 million follower mark.