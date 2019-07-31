Kourtney Kardashian Posing In Thong Bikini For Two Men Has Fans Horrified As 7-Year-Old Daughter Watches

Kourtney Kardashian has caused a stir. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been making major headlines this week for a European vacation that’s seen her followed by the paparazzi and briefly joined by sister Kendall Jenner. More permanent fixtures on Kourtney’s vacation have been the 40-year-old’s three children: 10-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

Photos of Kourtney sunning her sizzling body in Sardinia, Italy were obtained by The Daily Mail today. They showed the Poosh CEO bronzing her body poolside in a tiny floral-print bikini with string ties and a thonged finish. The mother of three also appeared to be doing some sexy posing as two men snapped her with their smartphones.

Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, was also present as the men took photos. Reign did appear in images, but the star’s youngest child didn’t seem to be witnessing Kourtney’s racy moment.

Fans have been responding in the newspaper’s comments section with what appears to be a fair amount of outrage.

“Just so weird to have two guys on their phone taking photos of you posing in a bikini with your daughter watching. It’s not normal,” a user wrote with over 377 individuals agreeing.

“It’s sleazy and mentally unhealthy,” a fan replied with others giving the comment the thumbs-up.

Kourtney Kardashian PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Bikini-clad star gives sister Kim a run for her money https://t.co/RXpHeb48HN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 31, 2019

A popular comment took somewhat of a sarcastic route, but it likewise seemed to suggest disapproval over Kourtney’s actions.

“Yes, teach your daughter how to model in a bikini,” the fan wrote.

“And to have multiple men photograph you,” a user replied.

Loading...

While one fan queried why Kourtney was “cavorting” in front of her child, another told the star that she has “the morals of an alley cat.” Not all comments seemed to be honing in on her behavior and the presence of her children, however. The star was praised for having a great and natural-looking body at the age of 40 – Kourtney is, after all, known for having a sizzling physique alongside an age-defying face.

While Kourtney’s poolside posing today may have been adult in theme, there’s no denying that her current vacation has been flying the flag for all things family. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kourtney shared an Instagram story showing herself aboard a yacht with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, plus son Reign. Paparazzi photos of Kourtney earlier this week also showed her with son Mason.

Most fans would likely agree that Kourtney’s posing today was nothing more than a little harmless goofing around. Nonetheless, it looks like the star’s vacation antics have somewhat horrified a few fans.